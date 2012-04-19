France says U.N. observers must to go Syria fast

PARIS (Reuters) - United Nations observers must be deployed quickly to Syria otherwise the UN Security Council will examine other options to end the crisis there, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday.

Juppe told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Friends of Syria coalition that the failure of a UN-backed peace plan would put Syria on a path to a civil war that could spill out into the surrounding region.

“We cannot wait, time is short,” Juppe told the meeting with delegations from 14 countries including the United States, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. “The observers must be deployed fast and must be able to act without obstacles.”