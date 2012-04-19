FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says U.N. observers must to go Syria fast
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2012 / 4:38 PM / 5 years ago

France says U.N. observers must to go Syria fast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - United Nations observers must be deployed quickly to Syria otherwise the UN Security Council will examine other options to end the crisis there, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday.

Juppe told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Friends of Syria coalition that the failure of a UN-backed peace plan would put Syria on a path to a civil war that could spill out into the surrounding region.

“We cannot wait, time is short,” Juppe told the meeting with delegations from 14 countries including the United States, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. “The observers must be deployed fast and must be able to act without obstacles.”

Reporting by John Irish, editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.