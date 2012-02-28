FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wounded French journalist safe in Lebanon: opposition
February 28, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 6 years ago

Wounded French journalist safe in Lebanon: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Wounded French journalist Edith Bouvier is safe in Lebanon after being smuggled out of the besieged Syrian city of Homs, Syrian opposition sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

British journalist Paul Conroy, who was wounded with Bouvier by a Syrian Army bombardment on the city that killed two other Western journalists on February 22, was also “safe and sound” in Lebanon, a diplomat following the two cases said earlier.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Mark heinrich

