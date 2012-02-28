Wounded French journalist safe in Lebanon: opposition

AMMAN (Reuters) - Wounded French journalist Edith Bouvier is safe in Lebanon after being smuggled out of the besieged Syrian city of Homs, Syrian opposition sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

British journalist Paul Conroy, who was wounded with Bouvier by a Syrian Army bombardment on the city that killed two other Western journalists on February 22, was also “safe and sound” in Lebanon, a diplomat following the two cases said earlier.