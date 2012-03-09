France will not accept 'equal blame' Syria resolution

PARIS (Reuters) - France cannot accept a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria that would assign responsibility for the violence equally to the Syrian government and its opponents, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said on Friday.

The five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Morocco met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss a U.S.-drafted resolution urging an end to the Syrian government’s crackdown on protesters.

Russia’s response to the new text hinges on whether it believes the text puts enough pressure on the Syrian opposition. Moscow and China have blocked two resolutions, backed by Arab countries and the West, that blamed President Bashar al-Assad’s forces for the violence.

”Our objective is a real resolution,“ Valero told reporters. ”We do not want a resolution that sends the wrong message because there is no equivalence between the savage repression that Bashar al-Assad’s clan has perpetuated for months and the legitimate desire of the Syrian people for the respect of their rights.

It remains unclear whether the U.S. draft resolution has any chance of success in the 15-nation council, which has been deadlocked over Syria’s military operations against pro-democracy protesters for almost a year.

The U.S. draft, obtained by Reuters, demands “unhindered humanitarian access” and “condemns the continued widespread, systematic, and gross violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Syrian authorities and demands that the Syrian government immediately put an end to such violations.”

Valero said Paris wanted a resolution that firmly placed the responsibility for the violence on the Syrian security forces, allowed humanitarian access, promoted a political transition and ensured there would be no impunity for those who repressed the Syrian people.

Foreign Minister Alain Juppe will go to New York on Sunday to attend a Security Council ministerial meeting that will discuss the Arab Spring, and is also due to hold talks on Syria.