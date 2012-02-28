FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says U.N. working on Syria resolution
February 28, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

France says U.N. working on Syria resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said that the United Nations Security Council would start work on Tuesday on a proposed resolution to halt the violence in Syria and enable humanitarian access to victims.

“Work is starting today at the Security Council on a proposed resolution on stopping the violence in Syria and on humanitarian access to the worst affected sites and people,” foreign ministry spokesman Bernard Valero told a news briefing, adding that the focus was on the besieged city of Homs.

“We hope Russia and China will not oppose the proposed resolution,” he said. “Given the emergency, it’s time that all the council members, without exception, put a stop to this barbarity.”

Reporting Nick Vinocur and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Mark Heinrich

