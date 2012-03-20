Syrian general freed by rebels in prisoner swap

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels have freed an army general abducted in the Damascus suburb of Douma in return for prisoners and bodies of rebels and civilians held by police, an opposition source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
“Naeem Khalil Odeh has been released in return for several prisoners and 14 bodies,” the source said by telephone from Douma, referring to the general, who was seized in the suburb last week.
