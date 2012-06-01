Merkel says she and Putin want political solution in Syria

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin both favored a political solution in Syria.

“The latest massacre in Houla showed once again how terrible the human and human rights situation is in Syria,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Putin after talks in Berlin.

“We both made clear that we want a political solution, and that the Annan plan can be a starting point, but we must work with all our energy and force, particularly in the U.N. Security Council, on implementing this plan and if necessary developing other political actions.”