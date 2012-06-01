FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says she and Putin want political solution in Syria
June 1, 2012 / 1:13 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel says she and Putin want political solution in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin both favored a political solution in Syria.

“The latest massacre in Houla showed once again how terrible the human and human rights situation is in Syria,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Putin after talks in Berlin.

“We both made clear that we want a political solution, and that the Annan plan can be a starting point, but we must work with all our energy and force, particularly in the U.N. Security Council, on implementing this plan and if necessary developing other political actions.”

Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Sarah Marsh and Noah Barkin

