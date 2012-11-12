FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Arab states recognize Syrian opposition coalition
November 12, 2012

Gulf Arab states recognize Syrian opposition coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said on Monday it will recognize Syria’s newly formed opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Doha on Sunday to form a broad coalition to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

“The GCC declares its recognition of the Syrian national coalition ... as the legitimate representative of the brotherly Syrian people,” Abdulatif al-Zayani, the GCC’s secretary general, said in a statement. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Michael Roddy)

