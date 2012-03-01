FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf, Russian ministers to meet over Syria
#World News
March 1, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

Gulf, Russian ministers to meet over Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Gulf Arab countries will meet their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Riyadh next week to discuss the Syrian conflict, Kuwaiti officials said on Thursday.

“The foreign minister said at the parliamentary meeting that we will have an urgent meeting in Riyadh with the Russian foreign minister next Wednesday to investigate all the issues in Syria,” parliamentarian Muhammed al-Khalifa told Reuters.

Regional news channel Al Arabiya also reported that Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah had said the meeting would take place next Wednesday.

A GCC official contacted by Reuters, however, said Gulf foreign ministers were due in Riyadh on Sunday for a scheduled meeting, but that he was not aware of plans for Lavrov to take part in that or any other meeting.

Russia and China have twice used their vetoes to block U.N. Security Council resolutions on Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad has spawned an armed insurrection.

The Gulf Cooperation Council - Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - said a month ago that its members would recall their ambassadors from Syria and expel the Syrian envoys in their capitals.

Reporting by Usama Mohammed in Kuwait, additional reporting by Nour Merza and Amena Bakr in Dubai; Editing by Tim Pearce

