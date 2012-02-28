FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardment on Syrian town kills 20: activists
#World News
February 28, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 6 years ago

Bombardment on Syrian town kills 20: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces killed at least 20 people when they shelled a town in Hama province that has become an opposition stronghold in the near year-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, activists said on Tuesday.

They said security forces bombarded Helfaya from two sides. Helfaya became a centre for anti-Assad protests after the military attacked the city of Hama in August. Activists say the Hama countryside has been coming under daily bombardment. On Friday, activists said security forces killed 18 people in Helfaya, shooting them in the head.

The activists’ accounts could not be independently verified. Access for foreign journalists is restricted in Syria.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny

