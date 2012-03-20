Syrian tanks bombard rebel city of Hama: opposition

People attend a rally to show support for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hama November 13, 2011, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. QUALITY FROM SOURCE. REUTERS/Sana/Handout (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian tanks bombarded major districts of Hama on Tuesday in an attempt to dislodge Free Syrian Army rebels who resumed operations in the city after several army assaults to subdue its population, opposition sources said.

The barrage, mainly with mortar rounds and heavy machineguns, concentrated on the central Hamidiya neighborhood, the target of overnight raids to apprehend rebels who had taken refuge there, as well as Bab Qibli in the western sector of the city, the sources said.

Hama has been a hotbed of a year-old popular uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.