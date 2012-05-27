FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shelling on Syria opposition center kills 30: activists
May 27, 2012 / 7:18 PM / 5 years ago

Shelling on Syria opposition center kills 30: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least thirty people were killed on Sunday when Syrian army tanks shelled residential neighborhoods in the city of Hama that have been serving as bases for rebel attacks against loyalist forces, opposition activists said.

The reports could not be verified independently.

Opposition sources said the shelling began in the morning on areas near the northern entrance of Hama, after a series of rebel attacks on army roadblocks in the city, and resumed in the evening on the southern al-Malaab district.

A video circulated by opposition sources purportedly showed a group of people, including two toddlers, lying wounded or dead on the floor of a mosque in the city, including several bodies with severed limbs.

The reports came as the U.N. Security Council met on Sunday to discuss a separate recent massacre in the Syrian town of Houla, which the United Nations has blamed on the Syrian government but Damascus and Moscow suggested was due to a rebel attack.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

