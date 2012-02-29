FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army attacks rebel stronghold in Homs
#World News
February 29, 2012 / 9:05 AM / in 6 years

Syrian army attacks rebel stronghold in Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Heavy fighting broke out on Wednesday near the main rebel stronghold of Baba Amro in the city of Homs as Syrian troops began a ground assault, opposition sources said.

“The army is trying to go in with infantry from the direction of al-Bassel football field and fierce confrontations with automatic rifles and heavy machineguns are taking place there,” activist Mohammad al-Homsi told Reuters from Homs.

He said the military had shelled the area heavily Tuesday and overnight before the ground attack started.

Another opposition source said hundreds of Free Syrian Army rebels were holding out in the area, situated between Baba Amro and al-Inshaat district, which is also under army siege.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; editing by Angus MacSwan

