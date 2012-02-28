FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elite Syrian troops sent to embattled Homs
February 28, 2012 / 8:04 AM / 6 years ago

Elite Syrian troops sent to embattled Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent units of an elite armored division into Homs on Tuesday as rebel-held districts came under the heaviest bombardment of a three-week-old offensive, opposition sources in the city said.

They said tanks and troops of the Fourth Division, which is commanded by Assad’s brother Maher moved overnight into main streets around the besieged southern area of Baba Amro. The tanks had “Fourth Division Monsters” painted on them, they said.

There was no independent confirmation of the deployment. Syrian authorities tightly restrict media access to the country.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alistair Lyon

