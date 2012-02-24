Assad's forces pound Homs with artillery, 5 killed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian government artillery fire killed five people in Homs city’s Baba Amro district on Friday, opposition activists said, in the third week of bombardments on opposition-held neighborhoods.

“Baba Amro is being hit with 122mm artillery directed at it from surrounding villages. A father and his 14-year old son were among those killed. They were trying to flee the shelling when shrapnel hit them in the street,” Mohammad al-Homsi told Reuters.