Syrian forces fire heavy barrage in Homs, two dead
February 27, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

Syrian forces fire heavy barrage in Homs, two dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian government troops fired heavy barrages of artillery and rockets on Monday into Sunni Muslim districts across Homs, where rebels have been holding out through weeks of bombardment, opposition activists said.

“Intense shelling started on Khalidiya, Ashira, Bayada, Baba Amro and the old city at dawn,” activist Mohammad al-Homsi told Reuters from Homs.

“The army is firing from the main thoroughfares deep into alleyways and side streets. Initial reports indicate at least two people killed in the Souk area,” he added.

