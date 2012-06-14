FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. monitors arrive in Syria's Haffeh: U.N. spokeswoman
#World News
June 14, 2012

U.N. monitors arrive in Syria's Haffeh: U.N. spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A United Nations observer convoy has arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh, a U.N. spokeswoman said, two days after the monitors were forced to turn back from the site of recent clashes due to attacks by angry residents.

“Our observers entered al-Haffeh,” spokeswoman Sausan Ghosheh said in an email. International envoy Kofi Annan said on Monday he was worried residents were trapped in Haffeh, while the United States said it feared a “potential massacre” was under way.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland

