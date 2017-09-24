Iran says Guards attack Islamic State with drones in Eastern Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday struck bases of the Islamic State in eastern Syria with drones, Iranian state television reported.

It said vehicles, military equipment and ammunition were destroyed in the attack near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

In June, Iran fired missiles into eastern Syria, targeting bases of Islamic State which had claimed responsibility for attacks in Tehran which killed 18 people.

The Revolutionary Guards are fighting in Syria against militant groups which oppose President Bashar al-Assad.