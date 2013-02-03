FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says talks with Syria opposition could help stop bloodshed
#World News
February 3, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Iran says talks with Syria opposition could help stop bloodshed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday his talks with the Syrian opposition leader in Munich one day earlier could contribute to finding a solution to the war in Syria.

Salehi said Syrian National Coalition leader Moaz Alkhatib’s comments to him, in their talks late on Saturday, that he would be willing to talk with representatives of the Syrian government if prisoners were released represented “a good step forward”.

“If we want to stop the bloodshed we cannot continue putting the blame one side on the other,” Salehi told the Munich Security Conference, adding that he was ready to talk again to the opposition and wanted to be “part of the solution”.

Reporting by Stephen Brown

