Syria says Israel responsible for air raid results

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said on Thursday Israel and its allies bore responsibility for the results of the Israeli air raid near Damascus and said it had the right to defend its sovereignty.
“Syria holds Israel and those who are protecting it at the Security Council responsible for the results of the attack and confirms its right to defend its land and sovereignty,” state television quoted a letter from the Foreign Ministry to the United Nations as say saying.
Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams