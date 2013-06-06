FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. peacekeeping chief confirms Syria-Israel border incidents
#World News
June 6, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. peacekeeping chief confirms Syria-Israel border incidents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Israeli (L) and Syrian flags flutter at Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights in this March 5, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - The United Nations’ peacekeeping operations chief confirmed on Thursday there had been incidents including shooting on the Syrian-Israeli border.

Earlier, activists said rebels seized a U.N.-manned border crossing linking Israel and Syria. The crossing in a U.N.-patrolled demilitarized zone on the Golan Heights is the only passage between the two enemy countries and its capture could heighten Israeli security concerns over Syria’s civil war.

“Yes there was shooting,” Herve Ladsous told reporters during a visit to Paris.

“We are following events in the Golan Heights, which is a very sensitive region, with particularly close attention,” he added, while not confirming that the crossing had been captured.

Ladsous said the 1,000-strong United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) had taken measures to ensure the safety of its personnel but stressed that its involvement was not called into doubt by the incidents.

Ladsous said the region had been “extremely confrontational” in the past year.

“We are doing everything we can to reduce risks. We have closed posts that were too exposed, reinforced our equipment and vehicles, and our activities are more static,” he said.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
