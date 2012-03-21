Japan to close Syrian embassy from Wednesday

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will temporarily close its embassy in Syria from Wednesday due to concerns about escalating violence, Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Operations for Syria will be conducted out of Japan’s embassy in Jordan for the time being, it said.
On Wednesday, two large Damascus suburbs came under tank bombardment following renewed Free Syrian Army attacks on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, opposition activists said.
