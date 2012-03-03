FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diplomats receive bodies of journalists killed in Syria
#World News
March 3, 2012 / 1:09 PM / 6 years ago

Diplomats receive bodies of journalists killed in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Diplomats in Syria on Saturday received the bodies U.S. journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik, who were killed last month during the shelling of the Baba Amro district of the city of Homs.

A Reuters witness said the diplomats, believed to be the French ambassador to Syria, Eric Chevalier, and a representative from the Polish embassy, which is managing U.S. affairs in Syria, had taken the bodies from the Al-Assad University Hospital in Damascus.

Reporting by Marwan Makdesi; Editing by Sophie Hares

