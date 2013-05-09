Kerry says U.S. prefers Russia not provide arms to Syria

ROME (Reuters) - The United States would prefer that Russia not sell weapons to Syria and has in the past opposed the transfer of missile systems to the country because it is considered a threat to Israel, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.
Speaking during a news conference in Rome, Kerry did not specifically comment on a report that Russia was poised to sell new advanced ground-to-air missiles to the Syrian regime now engaged in a bloody civil war.
Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by Steve Scherer.