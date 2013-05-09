FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says U.S. prefers Russia not provide arms to Syria
May 9, 2013

Kerry says U.S. prefers Russia not provide arms to Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The United States would prefer that Russia not sell weapons to Syria and has in the past opposed the transfer of missile systems to the country because it is considered a threat to Israel, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Speaking during a news conference in Rome, Kerry did not specifically comment on a report that Russia was poised to sell new advanced ground-to-air missiles to the Syrian regime now engaged in a bloody civil war.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by Steve Scherer.

