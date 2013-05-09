FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says Assad would not be part of transitional government
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry says Assad would not be part of transitional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with U.S. Embassy staff members and their families during a "meet and greet" event at Spaso House, the US Ambassador residence in Moscow, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mladen Antonov/Pool

ROME (Reuters) - The United States still believes that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would not be part of transitional government in the country, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Kerry made his comments to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh in Rome.

“The foreign minister will work with us, as they have, to try to bring all the parties to the table so that we can effect a transition government by mutual consent of both sides, which clearly means that in our judgment President Assad will not be a component of that transitional government,” Kerry said.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, writing by Philip Pullella

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.