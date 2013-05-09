Kerry says Assad would not be part of transitional government

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with U.S. Embassy staff members and their families during a "meet and greet" event at Spaso House, the US Ambassador residence in Moscow, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mladen Antonov/Pool

ROME (Reuters) - The United States still believes that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would not be part of transitional government in the country, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Kerry made his comments to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh in Rome.

“The foreign minister will work with us, as they have, to try to bring all the parties to the table so that we can effect a transition government by mutual consent of both sides, which clearly means that in our judgment President Assad will not be a component of that transitional government,” Kerry said.