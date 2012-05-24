Syrian cleric says mediating release of kidnapped Lebanese

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian Islamist cleric said on Thursday that he was mediating the release of Lebanese Shi‘ite men whose kidnapping in Syria triggered protests in Shi‘ite areas of Beirut and raised fears it could ignite sectarian conflict in Lebanon.

“They are well and safe, we are trying to secure their release, but the Syrian army shelling of the area has been blocking it so far,” Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zoaby, head of the Free People of Syria group, told Reuters.

The hostages were among a group of pilgrims returning to Lebanon from Iran when gunmen stopped their bus after it crossed into Syria from Turkey on Tuesday. Some passengers said the gunmen released the women and kept the men, in hopes of trading them for rebels in Syrian government custody.

Some of those released said the gunmen were from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), an umbrella organization led by exiled army defectors that exercises little control over the many insurgent bands in Syria. It denied any connection to the kidnapping.

Zoaby said the kidnappers will issue a video or recording of the kidnapped men soon to show they are well. He said the kidnappers want to hand the men to the Lebanese authorities, and denied his group played any role in the abduction.

“I want to confirm that my group is not behind the kidnapping but they came to us because we have experience in mediation because we have mediated the release of the kidnapped Iranians,” he said, referring to a group of Iranians abducted late last year.

Zoaby said that the group that abducted the men may have believed they were supporting pro-Assad militias which have been mobilized to put down the 14-month-old Syrian uprising, whose armed wing is drawn from Syria’s Sunni majority.

“They are looking for a safe passage for them (the hostages)but the Syrian regime is not letting this happen, the regime want them dead so it can say the rebels are criminals,” he said.

Opposition activists in northern Syria said none of the mainstream Sunni Muslim guerrilla units known to operate in the area appeared to have been involved in the abductions. Syrian forces shelled the town of Azaz, near the site of the abductions, on Tuesday and Thursday, they said.

Families of the abducted men have blocked roads and burned tires to protest the kidnapping, some threatening action against Syrians in Lebanon.

The protests led the head of Hezbollah, the political movement and guerilla group that is Syria’s strongest ally in Lebanon, to appeal for calm.