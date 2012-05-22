Hezbollah calls for calm after Syria kidnapping

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Shi‘ite Hezbollah group called for calm on Tuesday after people blocked roads and burned tires in southern Beirut in protest against the kidnapping of 13 Lebanese Shi‘ites by rebels in neighboring Syria.

“Blocking roads or carrying out any act of violence or individual action will not help this case at all,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement broadcast by Lebanese TV stations.