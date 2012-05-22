FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah calls for calm after Syria kidnapping
#World News
May 22, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Hezbollah calls for calm after Syria kidnapping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Shi‘ite Hezbollah group called for calm on Tuesday after people blocked roads and burned tires in southern Beirut in protest against the kidnapping of 13 Lebanese Shi‘ites by rebels in neighboring Syria.

“Blocking roads or carrying out any act of violence or individual action will not help this case at all,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement broadcast by Lebanese TV stations.

Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Michael Roddy

