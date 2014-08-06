Two Italian aid workers kidnapped in Syria: foreign ministry

ROME (Reuters) - Two Italian aid workers have been kidnapped in war-torn Syria, the Italian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The two workers, whose names were not released, were working on humanitarian projects in the embattled northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the ministry said, adding that they disappeared “a few days ago.”

A ministry spokesman gave no further details on the workers, saying that all channels were being explored to try to obtain more information and secure their release.