FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian forces kill civilian in Damascus: activists
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 9, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 6 years ago

Syrian forces kill civilian in Damascus: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian security forces killed one civilian when they deployed in a residential neighborhood of Damascus on Friday to put down an act of civil disobedience, opposition activists said.

The funeral of the man, 30-year-old Mohammad Sarayji, is due at noon in the district of Kfar Souseh, a statement by the activists said. Previous funerals for slain protesters in the district in the west of the capital, which houses several secret police headquarters and Iranian installations, have turned into large demonstrations against President Bashar al-Assad.

Mass shouts of “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) rang from the district’s homes overnight. Security police who immediately went into the streets shot Sarayji in his back as he was waiting for a bus, said the statement.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.