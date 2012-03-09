Syrian forces kill civilian in Damascus: activists

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian security forces killed one civilian when they deployed in a residential neighborhood of Damascus on Friday to put down an act of civil disobedience, opposition activists said.

The funeral of the man, 30-year-old Mohammad Sarayji, is due at noon in the district of Kfar Souseh, a statement by the activists said. Previous funerals for slain protesters in the district in the west of the capital, which houses several secret police headquarters and Iranian installations, have turned into large demonstrations against President Bashar al-Assad.

Mass shouts of “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) rang from the district’s homes overnight. Security police who immediately went into the streets shot Sarayji in his back as he was waiting for a bus, said the statement.