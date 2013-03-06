FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab states free to offer Syria rebels military support: document
March 6, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Arab states free to offer Syria rebels military support: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary General of the Arab League Nabil Elaraby speaks to the media during a human rights conference in Manama, Bahrain, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab states are free to offer military support to rebels fighting the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to a draft Arab League resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

So far the League has stressed that the Syrian opposition and rebels should be supported by humanitarian and diplomatic means.

Separately, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby told a news conference that League ministers meeting in Cairo had invited the opposition Syrian National Coalition to choose a representative to attend a League meeting to be held in Doha later this month.

He said the Coalition would take the seat of Syria, which was occupied by Damascus until it was suspended from the organization in 2011.

Reporting by Ayman Samir, Yasmine Saleh and Omar Fahmy; editing by David Stamp

