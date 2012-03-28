Syria will reject any initiatives from Arab League summit: TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Damascus said on Wednesday it would reject any initiatives made at an Arab League summit relating to Syria, which is facing a year-long revolt against President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, according to the Lebanese TV channel al-Manar.

“Syria will not deal with any initiatives issued by the Arab League on the Syria situation that is issued at the Baghdad summit,” a Syrian official was cited as saying by al-Manar, a news channel that belongs to the political and militant group Hezbollah, a close ally of the Syrian government.