Factbox: Journalists killed in Syrian unrest

(Reuters) - Syria has banned almost all foreign journalists from the start of the uprising, but authorities have started issuing short-term visas for a limited number of journalists, who are allowed to move around accompanied by government minders.

Syrian security forces have killed more than 9,000 people, according to the United Nations, while the government of President Bashar al-Assad says more than 2,500 soldiers and security agents have been killed.

Here are some details of journalists reported killed or who have died during the Syrian crackdown:

* Gilles Jacquier, of the French TV station France 2, was killed in January this year by a shell or rocket while on a government-authorized reporting visit to Homs. At least seven other people were killed in the same incident. He was the first foreign journalist to be killed since the start of the uprising in March 2011.

* Marie Colvin, an American who worked for Britain’s Sunday Times and Remi Ochlik, a French photographer, were killed on February 22 in Homs.

* Syrian soldiers shot dead Ali Shaaban, a TV cameraman working for Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed television channel on Monday near the border between the two countries, the television channel said. Another colleague was wounded in the shooting which took place in Lebanon near the border with Syria in Lebanon’s northern Wadi Khaled district.

* The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders have documented the deaths of several Syrian journalists in Syria.

-- In November, cameraman Ferzat Jerban was found dead in Homs. Basil al-Sayed, a freelance cameraman, was shot in the head at a Homs checkpoint in late December. Shukri Ahmed Ratib Abu Burghul, who hosted a weekly programme on Radio Damascus, died in January 2012 in Damascus days after being shot. In February, Mazhar Tayyara, a photojournalist who contributed to Agence France-Presse and other international outlets, was killed by government forces fire in Homs.

-- Anas al-Tarsha, a Syrian videographer who documented unrest in Homs was killed in a mortar attack in February.

* New York Times journalist Anthony Shadid died of an asthma attack while reporting in eastern Syria in February. Shadid was an American of Lebanese descent, and won Pulitzer prizes in 2004 and 2010 for his Iraq coverage.

-- Syrian security forces shot and killed two freelance international journalists and wounded a third during an attack in late March in Darkoush near the Turkish border. The Spanish daily El Mundo, citing local activists, identified the deceased as Naseem Intriri and Walid Bledi according to the CPJ website.

Sources: Reuters/en.rsf.org/www.cpj.org