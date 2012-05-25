FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese hostages now crossed into Turkey: minister
May 25, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Lebanese hostages now crossed into Turkey: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Interior Minister Marwan Charbel said on Friday that freed Lebanese hostages in Syria had crossed safely into Turkey.

“The latest information that we have received is that they are in good health and now crossed into Turkey,” he told reporters at the airport who were waiting for the plane carrying the freed hostages. He said they would arrive in Beirut “within two or three hours”.

The Lebanese hostages, who are Shi‘ites, were kidnapped by Syrian Sunni rebels, raising fears that sectarian tensions and violence in Syria’s uprising could spill over into neighbouring Lebanon.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny

