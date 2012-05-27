FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah "deplores" Houla massacre in Syria
#World News
May 27, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Hezbollah "deplores" Houla massacre in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Shi‘ite guerrilla group Hezbollah, President Bashar al-Assad’s main Lebanese ally, said on Sunday it deplored the Houla massacre in neighboring Syria.

Without assigning a blame for the killings of at least 109 civilians in Houla in central Syria, a statement by Hezbollah said it “strongly condemns the massacre and deplores those who carried it out”.

The Shi‘ite guerrilla group, which the Syrian opposition accuses of backing Assad’s military crackdown on the-14 month uprising, along with its patron Iran, is seeking the release of a group of Lebanese Shi‘ites kidnapped last week by an armed Sunni Muslim group in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

The group crossed from Turkey on the way back from a pilgrimage to Iran.

Reporting by Laila Bassam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
