Syria says troops pulled back from some cities
April 10, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

Syria says troops pulled back from some cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Damascus had already pulled back some of its troops from cities in line with a U.N-backed peace plan to end a year of bloodshed in the country.

Walid al-Moualem told reporters in Moscow that Syria wanted a say in the composition of an international team to observe implementation of a ceasefire in the country.

“An end of violence must be simultaneous with the arrival of the international observers,” he said.

Writing by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Jon Boyle

