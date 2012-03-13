Islamic group gets Syria's approval to send aid

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - The world’s largest Islamic body said on Tuesday it had received permission by Damascus to send humanitarian aid to Syria, and will send a team there soon to assess the population’s needs.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), whose 57 members include conflict-stricken Syria, said preparations are under way for the assessment mission.

Last week, President Bashar al-Assad’s government requested more time to assess a demand by U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos for “unhindered access” for aid, Amos said after a visit to Syria.

“Preparations are underway for an assessment mission to depart to Syria and to the site of refugees on the borders of Turkey and Jordan,” OIC spokesman Tariq Bakhiet said.

“Based on the assessment the amount and type of humanitarian aid will be determined and we will start sending it immediately,” he said.

The OIC aims to safeguard the interests of the Muslim world and has collected aid in the past to help its member states. Last year, the group’s Secretary-General Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu said member states had pledged $350 million in aid to fight famine in Somalia.

The United Nations estimates more than 8,000 civilians have been killed in Assad’s crackdown on the uprising, which began almost a year ago.

Last week the United Nations said it was readying food stocks for 1.5 million people in Syria as part of a 90-day emergency plan to help civilians deprived of basic supplies.