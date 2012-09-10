FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Illegal" oil production continues in Syria: MOL
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

"Illegal" oil production continues in Syria: MOL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Monday that Syrian oil firm Hayan Petroleum Company (HPC) was continuing oil production at the Hayan field in Syria, even after MOL suspended the field’s activities in February, and this was “illegal”.

“After the force majeure announcement HPC should have stopped oil activities, however HPC continues production which we consider illegal,” MOL’s director Jozsef Tatai said at a conference on Monday.

Tatai said he was not aware of the current production level but said it included oil, gas and condensate.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.