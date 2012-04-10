Syria peace plan may need rethink: opposition

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan must tell the U.N. Security Council that his six-point peace plan for Syria “needs to be revisited” if there is no progress in implementing a ceasefire by Thursday, Syrian National Council Basma Kodmani said on Tuesday.

Under Annan’s ceasefire plan, which was agreed by the Syrian government and the opposition and backed by the United Nations, government forces would pull back from populated areas from Tuesday, allowing a full cessation of all hostilities 48 hours later.

Kodmani said there had been no compliance so far by Syrian government forces.