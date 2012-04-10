FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria peace plan may need rethink: opposition
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 6 years

Syria peace plan may need rethink: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan must tell the U.N. Security Council that his six-point peace plan for Syria “needs to be revisited” if there is no progress in implementing a ceasefire by Thursday, Syrian National Council Basma Kodmani said on Tuesday.

Under Annan’s ceasefire plan, which was agreed by the Syrian government and the opposition and backed by the United Nations, government forces would pull back from populated areas from Tuesday, allowing a full cessation of all hostilities 48 hours later.

Kodmani said there had been no compliance so far by Syrian government forces.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.