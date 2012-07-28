FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria opposition chief urges international action on Aleppo
July 28, 2012 / 8:58 PM / 5 years ago

Syria opposition chief urges international action on Aleppo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian National Council (SNC), the main umbrella group for opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, said the SNC’s foreign allies would be responsible for bloodshed in the city of Aleppo if they did not act quickly to prevent it.

“Our friends and allies will bear responsibility for what is happening in Aleppo if they do not move soon,” Abdelbasset Sida, visiting the United Arab Emirates for talks with officials, told a news conference early on Sunday.

Asked how the SNC’s allies could help, Sida said they would have to act outside the United Nations Security Council because initiatives within the council could be vetoed. Russia has blocked efforts to threaten Assad with U.N. sanctions.

“Any action has to be from outside the Security Council through an Arab League initiative and through a resolution passed by the General Assembly,” he said.

On Saturday, Syrian military helicopters pounded a rebel-held district of Aleppo and armoured units positioned themselves for an attack on Syria’s biggest city, opposition sources said.

Reporting Maha El Dahan; Writing by Andrew Torchia

