Syrian opposition won't accept partial ceasefire

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition cannot accept a partial ceasefire and wants government forces to stop all violence today under a ceasefire deal, Basma Kodmani, spokeswoman for the Syrian National Council, told a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday.
She said there was no sign yet of government forces complying with the agreement to withdraw from urban areas since the arrests, house demolitions and shelling by tanks and anti-aircraft guns were continuing.
Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle