Qatar calls for new Syria opposition body to be recognized
November 11, 2012 / 9:28 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar calls for new Syria opposition body to be recognized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar said on Sunday the new umbrella group uniting opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inside and outside Syria should be recognized as the only legitimate representative of the Syrian people.

“Trust us that we will strive from now on to have this new body recognized completely by all parties ... as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim told reporters.

He said Qatar would lead discussions at the Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, and with the United States and European allies, to win the group such recognition.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Sophie Hares

