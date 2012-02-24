FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Friends of Syria" to recognize opposition soon: Tunisia
February 24, 2012 / 7:43 PM / 6 years ago

"Friends of Syria" to recognize opposition soon: Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Western and Arab powers will probably recognize the Syrian National Council as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people during the next meeting of the “Friends of Syria” group in Turkey, the Tunisian foreign minister said.

Rafik Abdessalem, who chaired Friday’s inaugural “Friends of Syria” meeting in the Tunisian capital, said of the recognition issue: “We have gone half the way and we will probably do the other half in Turkey.”

He also said Friday’s meeting had backed an Arab League demand for a joint Arab and United Nations force to help end the violence in Syria. However, this point was not included in the meeting’s final communiqué.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo

