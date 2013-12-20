FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to hold Syria opposition talks in January
December 20, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Spain to hold Syria opposition talks in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will hold a meeting of Syrian opposition groups in early January ahead of next month’s planned peace talks, known as “Geneva 2”, aimed at halting the three-year war in Syria, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.

Rajoy, speaking after a two-day summit of European leaders in Brussels, said the conference would take place on January 9 and 10 in the southern city of Cordoba. The Geneva talks are scheduled for January 22.

“(The) aim is to bolster dialogue between the groups and boost their cohesion ahead of Geneva 2,” Rajoy told reporters.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

