Kerry says Syria peace conference should be held soon
#World News
October 14, 2013 / 10:49 AM / in 4 years

Kerry says Syria peace conference should be held soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian army fighter carries his weapon in a damaged building in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

LONDON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry called on Monday for a peace conference on Syria “very soon” but said peace would not be possible without a transition government to replace President Bashar al-Assad.

“We believe it is urgent to set a day, to convene the conference and work toward a new Syria,” Kerry told reporters after meeting United Nations special envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi in London.

“We believe that President Assad has lost the legitimacy necessary to be a cohesive force that could bring people together,” he said, adding: “there has to be a transition government in Syria to permit the possibility of peace”.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Patrick Graham

