Armed group attack diesel pipeline in Syria: SANA
March 12, 2012 / 10:34 AM / in 6 years

Armed group attack diesel pipeline in Syria: SANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An armed group attacked a pipeline carrying diesel from Syria’s Homs province to Hama, the country’s state news agency said on Monday.

SANA said a plume of smoke was seen rising from the pipeline and that the authorities were working on fixing it.

Oil pipelines have been frequently hit during the one year uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. Opposition activists accuse government forces of sabotaging the pipelines to cut off oil products from anti-Assad cities.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

