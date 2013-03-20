Syria pound touches record low against dollar

AMMAN (Reuters) - Conflict in Syria has pushed the pound to a record low against the U.S. dollar on the black market, knocking almost 25 percent off its value since early this month, exchange dealers said on Wednesday.

It hit a record low of 126 to the dollar on Wednesday before recovering slightly to 123 pounds at end of trade, on market rumors the central bank would intervene on Thursday to bring back the dollar to a 100 pounds range.

“The dollar has been gradually rising but it accelerated its rise since Tuesday. We are not selling dollars so the price has gone up and the central bank has not supplied us with dollars,” said one Damascus based exchange dealer.

Dealers said the local currency had accelerated its fall after months of stability at around 95 pounds since rebels seized control of the provincial city of Riqqa, in eastern Syria on March 4, gaining vast areas in the resource-rich northeast.

The region accounts for all of the country’s oil production and most of its grain output.

The official rate has also fallen to around 83 pounds from 47 pounds per dollar before protests erupted two years ago.

Since last year authorities have allowed the official exchange rate to ease after ending an aggressive daily intervention policy in the first year of the crisis to conserve foreign currency reserves, aiming to narrow the differential with the black market.

The fall in the pound’s purchasing power has also ramped up prices on most commodities across Syria, bankers and economists say.