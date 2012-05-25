Syrian security forces kill 4 protesters: activists

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian security forces opened fire on anti-government protesters on Friday, killing at least four people in different parts of the country, activists said.

They said three people were killed in the northern city of Aleppo and a teenager was killed in the Damascus suburb of Irbin following Friday prayers. One activist said four members of a pro-Assad militia were killed in the Irbin incident.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two people were killed by shelling on Houla in Homs province. The state news agency said “terrorists” killed six people late on Thursday with a bomb planted in the city of Homs.

There was no independent confirmation of the accounts from within Syria, which has limited access for journalists during a 14-month-old uprising that began with mass protests and has turned into an armed insurgency aimed at toppling President Bashar al-Assad.

Damascus calls the unrest a “terrorist” conspiracy directed from abroad, in a reference to Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have said they want the insurgents to be provided with weapons.