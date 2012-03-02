FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Cross says aid convoy has arrived in Syria's Homs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 6 years ago

Red Cross says aid convoy has arrived in Syria's Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy carrying life-saving aid has reached the Syrian city of Homs and is about to enter the shattered district of Baba Amro, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters on Friday.

“We are in Homs preparing to enter Baba Amro,” ICRC chief spokeswoman Carla Haddad told Reuters in Geneva.

Earlier, the ICRC said that its convoy of 7 trucks loaded with food and other relief supplies was heading from the capital Damascus to Homs where volunteers and ambulances of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent were waiting to enter the district together.

The aim was to start delivering vital aid and evacuating the sick or wounded needing medical attention.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.