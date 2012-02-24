FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Cross says no reply from Syria on truce request
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 6 years

Red Cross says no reply from Syria on truce request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not had any reply from Syrian authorities on its request for a truce to allow in aid supplies and evacuate the wounded, an ICRC spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

“The ICRC still has not had feedback on its initiative from Syrian authorities. We are more and more concerned over humanitarian needs that are increasing by the hour,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said in response to a query.

“It is crucial that our initiative is met with a positive and concrete reaction urgently,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.