Red Cross says no reply from Syria on truce request

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not had any reply from Syrian authorities on its request for a truce to allow in aid supplies and evacuate the wounded, an ICRC spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

“The ICRC still has not had feedback on its initiative from Syrian authorities. We are more and more concerned over humanitarian needs that are increasing by the hour,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said in response to a query.

“It is crucial that our initiative is met with a positive and concrete reaction urgently,” he said.