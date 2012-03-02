FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC says taking journalists' bodies to Damascus
#World News
March 2, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 6 years

ICRC says taking journalists' bodies to Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Undated picture of French photographer Remi Ochlik, covering the Tunisian revolution in Ben Guerdane, Tunisia. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Handout

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian authorities on Friday handed over the bodies of two journalists killed on February 22, American Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik, to the ICRC, which is taking them by ambulance from Homs to Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“We have the bodies of 2 journalists, Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik. They are being taken by ambulance of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, accompanied by the ICRC, and are heading to Damascus,” chief ICRC spokeswoman Carla Haddad told Reuters in Geneva.

“They were handed over in Homs by the Syrian authorities.”

The two were killed on February 22 during an intense bombardment of the Baba Amro district of Homs, a stronghold of rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tim Pearce

