Medical evacuation of women, children from Homs underway: ICRC
#World News
February 24, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

Medical evacuation of women, children from Homs underway: ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian Arab Red Crescent Friday began evacuating wounded or sick women and children from the Baba Amro district of the besieged city of Homs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams have started evacuating women and children, the operation is underway,” ICRC chief spokeswoman Carla Haddad told Reuters in Geneva. “The evacuation operation started with SARC ambulances that entered Baba Amro.”

“It’s a first step forward,” she said.

There was no immediate information from the humanitarian agency’s teams on the ground as to whether wounded foreign journalists were among them, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

